College women’s hockey
SYRACUSE — Lucy Morgan stopped 12 shots as the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team shut out Syracuse, 2-0, in a nonconference game Thursday night.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 10:54 pm
Kiley Mastel scored in the first period for the Saints (2-3 overall). Anna Segedi scored an empty-net goal in the third period.
Arielle DeSmet made 43 saves for Syracuse (1-3).
