SYRACUSE — The Northeast Women’s Hockey League announced Thursday that it will delay the start of the 2020-21 season until Jan. 1, 2021. The decision was made by the NEWHL Board of Directors.
Both the SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton women’s hockey teams are members of the seven-team conference, along with SUNY Plattsburgh, Buffalo State, SUNY Cortland, SUNY Oswego and Morrisville. SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey competes in the SUNYAC, which has already announced no sports will begin until Jan. 1. SUNY Canton men’s hockey plays as an independent.
“Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time,” Tom DiCamillo, the commissioner of the NEWHL, said in a statement.
“The conference will continue to explore scheduling options that provide the NEWHL student-athletes with the best possible experience,” he added.
Although no games will take place during the first semester, institutions will have the autonomy to engage in an athletic experience that includes opportunities for personal skill development, growth through small group and instructional workouts, and practices using recommended safeguards.
The Bears finished tied for fourth place last year with SUNY Cortland with a 7-9-2 conference record.
SUNY Potsdam does not have a coach at the moment as Jay Green retired after the season ended. The Bears are expected to name a coach in the near future.
SUNY Canton finished seventh a year ago with a 3-14-1 record.
“This certainly isn’t the news that we wanted, but as a team we were prepared for it,” Kangaroos coach Dave LaBaff said. “Instead of focusing on what we cannot control we will focus on using the fall to develop and prepare for January.”
SUNY Plattsburgh won the title a year ago, finishing 18-0 in conference play. SUNY Oswego was second with a 10-4-4 mark, followed by Morrisville at 9-8-1. Buffalo State was sixth with a 4-14 record.
