POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey coach Jay Green will leave the program he started in 2007 when he retires on August 31.
Green, who is 62, coached the Bears for 13 years but the Norfolk native is not done with coaching. He has been coaching elementary school soccer and softball teams in Parishville in recent years and will continue to do so.
“I have a 12-year-old daughter (Grace) that is starting to play sports,” Green said. “Every weekend she has a game and is going away. I think a lot of coaches go through that with their kids, try to have opportunities to see them play. I’ve been at this for a long time and you only have a short period of time to pay attention to your kids.”
Before starting the women’s hockey team at SUNY Potsdam, Green, who was a college player at Elmira, had been the facilities director at Maxcy Hall, beginning that job in 1999.
When he started as facilities manager, the only women’s hockey team in the area was at St. Lawrence University.
Now he leaves as a coach in an area that has two NCAA Division I teams at SLU and Clarkson, as well as two NCAA Division III teams at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton.
“Hockey here in the north country has been a tradition for many years,” Green said. “To see it flourishing at all four universities now is pretty neat. Hockey is a growing culture here. For us to have our own little niche here in upstate New York, alongside the men’s teams, is pretty commendable. All the universities have established competitive programs.”
After a year playing at the club level in 2007-08, SUNY Potsdam began as a full varsity program in 2008-09 and went 4-17-2. Early struggles are expected with any new program, but the freshmen who stuck around from that first team enjoyed a 12-10-3 season by their senior year.
“You have an opportunity to put your own stamp on it, so to speak,” Green said of starting a program. “It was nice to come in with a clean slate and build from day one. You have your benchmarks and you just moved forward each year to establish a competitive program. Coaching at any level, especially when you start from scratch, you can get to the middle of the pack, where you are competitive on a consistent basis. Then the challenge is to go from the middle of the pack to challenging for the championship each year and winning in the playoffs and going beyond. For me, the most rewarding thing is we’ve got to a point where every year it comes down to the last weekend of the season, whether you are in the playoffs or out of the playoffs. There is such parity in our conference (NEWHL).”
Green has used the area itself to help sell recruits, especially with Clarkson’s three-time NCAA Division I national championship program just a few miles from the SUNY Potsdam campus.
“I would tell them they are coming to a hockey town,” Green said. “You can’t ask for a better tradition than what Clarkson has with their national championships. Here in our town on any weekend you are not playing you can go watch some of the best college hockey in the U.S., both on the men’s and women’s side.”
Like any longtime coach Green enjoyed many positive experiences with his players, but he always tried to impress upon them the importance of dedication to their sport.
“I would say one thing I try to impress upon them is there are so many parallels between being an athlete and becoming an adult and going to work for a living,” Green said. “You’ll be expected to show up on time, put in a honest day’s work and do it with passion and caring about the quality of the work you do. I didn’t expect everyone to like me as a person or like me as a coach. During my years (as a player) there were coaches I didn’t always like, that’s life.”
Green mentioned that some past players who may have had issues while playing for him changed their attitude later in life when they began their own coaching carers. He has made adaptations to his own style as well when coaching the younger athletes in Parishville.
“I am a lot more patient because I am focusing on development and mechanics,” Green said. “I’m trying to impress upon them the importance of the approach, you have to commit to it. If you aren’t going to take it seriously there is no point in anybody wasting their time.”
