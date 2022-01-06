Clarkson vs. Princeton/Quinnipiac
When: Clarkson at Princeton, 3 p.m. Friday; Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hobey Baker Rink, Princeton, N.J.; People’s United Center, Hamden, Ct.
Records: Clarkson (15-2-3 overall, 6-1-1 ECAC Hockey); Princeton (7-5-3, 5-2-1); Quinnipiac (15-2-3, 7-1).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, F Caitrin Lonergan (11 goals-20 assists-31 points), F Gabrielle David (13-11-24), F Brooke McQuigge (9-7-16); Princeton, F Maggie Connors (9-3-12), F Mia Coene (3-5-8), F Annie Kuehl (3-4-7-); Quinnipiac, F Sadie Peart (6-12-18), F Lexie Adzija (4-12-16), F Taylor House (10-4-14).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (14-2-3, 1.33 goals-against average, .940 save percentage); Princeton, Rachel McQuigge (6-5-2, 1.41, 955); Quinnipiac, Corinne Schroeder (8-2-2, 1.07, .959).
Outlook: This is Clarkson’s first set of games since skating to a 1-1 tie and beating St. Lawrence University 1-0 on Dec. 2 and 4. Today’s game with Princeton features a sisters-vs.-sister matchup. Clarkson junior forward Brooke McQuigge and sophomore defenseman Kirstyn McQuigge are the younger sisters of Princeton senior goalie Rachel McQuigge. ... Clayton native Mia Coene, a freshman forward, is second in scoring on the Tigers with three goals and five assists through her first 15 career games. ... The Bobcats are one of the top programs in the nation this season, averaging 3.20 goals and allowing just 1.33. Quinnipiac sophomore Olivia Mobley is the younger sister of Clarkson men’s player Luke Mobley.
