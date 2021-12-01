When: 6 p.m. tonight; 3 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Cheel Arena, Potsdam, tonight; Appleton Arena, Canton, Saturday.
Records: Clarkson (14-2-2 overall, 5-1 ECAC Hockey); St. Lawrence (7-7-4, 3-2-1).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, F Caitrin Lonergan (9 goals-20 assists—29 points), F Gabrielle David (13-10—23), D Haley Winn (4-11—15); SLU, F Abby Hustler (4-8—12), F Aly McLeod (8-3—11); D Rachel Teslak (3-8—11).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (13-2-2, 1.44 goals-against average, .936 save percentage); SLU, Lucy Morgan (5-7-4, 1.86, .933).
Outlook: The Golden Knights swept a pair of nonconference games against SLU on Oct. 15-16. Clarkson edged the Saints 2-1 in Appleton Arena in the first game and won 4-1 in the second game in Cheel Arena, adding two empty-net goals late. ... Clarkson is averaging 3.5 goals and Caitrin Lonergan ranks third nationally in scoring. The Golden Knights are scoring on 21.8 percent of their power plays. ... The Saints are averaging just 2.33 goals. SLU has held opponents to 1.96.
