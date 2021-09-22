St. Lawrence vs. Penn State
When: 7 tonight; 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa.
Last year’s records: St. Lawrence (6-7 overall); Penn State (16-3-2).
Returning leading scorers: SLU, F Shailynn Snow (3 goals-5 assists—8 points), F Rachel Bjorgan (3-4—7), F Jessica Poirier (3-3—6); Penn State, F Kiara Zanon (10-20—30), F Natalie Heising (7-13—20), F Julia Gough (11-8—19).
Returning goalies: SLU, Lucy Morgan (6-5, 2.21 goals-against average, .933 save percentage); Penn State, Josie Bothun (16-3-2, 1.44, .944).
Outlook: SLU will be looking for offense from new faces this year as the Saints’ top two scorers from last year, Anna Segedi and Julia Gosling, are away this year due to the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Saints have never lost to Penn State, going 6-0 since 2012. ... Penn State missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid last season, despite a 16-3-2 record. The Nittany Lions were hurt by a 3-2 loss to Syracuse in the College Hockey America championship game. Former Clarkson defenseman Avery Mitchell will make her debut for Penn State this weekend.
