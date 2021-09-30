St. Lawrence vs. Syracuse
When: 6 p.m., today; 2 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Appleton Arena, Canton.
Records: St. Lawrence (1-0-1 overall); Syracuse (12-9-1 last year).
Leading scorers: St. Lawrence, Rachel Teslak (1 goal-1 assist—2 points), Abby Hustler (0-2—2), Rachel Bjorgan (1-0—1), Hillary Sterling (1-0—1); Syracuse (20-21): Abby Moloughney (9-14—23), Jessica DiGirolamo (10-10—20), Lauren Bellefontaine (5-15—20).
Goalies: St. Lawrence: Lucy Morgan (1-0-1, 0.96 goals-against average, .968 save percentage); Syracuse (20-21): Allison Small (10-9-1, 1.84, .943).
Outlook: The Saints opened the season on the road last week against one of Syracuse’s College Hockey America foes, Penn State. SLU upset the then-9th-ranked Nittany Lions 1-0 on Thursday, followed by a 2-2 tie on Friday. This weekend is SLU’s home opener against former Saints coach, and also former SLU men’s player, Paul Flanagan. ... This is Syracuse’s opening weekend, though the Orange did lose an exhibition game at RPI 3-2 on Sept. 19. Syracuse will face Clarkson in a pair of home-and-home nonconference games next weekend.
