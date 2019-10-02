St. Lawrence vs. New Hampshire
When: 4 p.m., today; noon, Friday.
Where: Durham, N.H.
Records: St. Lawrence (0-2 overall); New Hampshire (1-0).
Scoring leaders: SLU, F Maggie McLaughlin (1 goal-1 assist—2 points), F Brittney Gout (1-1—2), F Kayla Vespa (1-0—1); UNH, F Taylor Wenczkowski (1-2—3), F Carlee Turner (1-2—3), F Meghara McManus (1-2—3).
Goalies: SLU, Lucy Morgan (0-1, 3.04 goals-against average, .923 save percentage), Jaimie Rainville (0-1, 3.13, .925); UNH, Ava Boutilier (1-0, 0.00, 1.000).
Outlook: The Saints opened the season with a pair of losses at Ohio State last weekend, including a frustrating 3-2 decision Saturday. The Saints held a 2-1 lead with 1 minute, 4 seconds left in the game before the Buckeyes tied the game and then won it with goals eight seconds apart. Freshman goalie Lucy Morgan, who stopped 36 shots, was the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week. ... The Wildcats opened the season with a 6-0 nonconference home win over Franklin Pierce. UNH went 13-17-6 last year and went 0-1-1 in two games against SLU at Appleton Arena.
Clarkson vs. Minnesota-Duluth
When: 8:07 p.m., Friday; 4:07 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Duluth, Minn.
Records: Clarkson (2-0 overall); Minnesota-Duluth (15-16-4 last season).
Scoring leaders: Clarkson, F Kayla Friesen (4 goals-1 assist—5 points), F Elizabeth Giguere (2-2—4), F Gabrielle David (0-4—4); UMD (returnees), F Gabbie Hughes (19-18—37), F Anneke Linser (10-14—24), F Naomi Rogge (12-11—23).
Goalies: Clarkson, Amanda Zeglen (1-0, 1.01 goals-against average, .958 save percentage), Marie-Pier Coulombe (1-0, 3.00, .906); UMD (returnee), Maddie Rooney (12-15-4, 2.81, .919).
Outlook: Clarkson swept Syracuse in a pair of nonconference games that featured NCAA Tournament teams from last year. The Golden Knights edged Syracuse 4-3 in a road game Friday and won 5-1 Saturday in their home opener. Clarkson’s Kayla Friesen won ECAC Hockey Player of the Week honors and Amanda Zeglen won Goalie of the Week. ... The Bulldogs open their season this weekend. Minnesota-Duluth dropped a pair of nonconference games at Clarkson last year, falling 4-1 and 4-2. Bulldogs goalie Maddie Rooney was the goalie for the U.S. Olympic team in 2018.
