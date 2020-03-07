ITHACA — A dominant second period by Princeton put the Clarkson University women’s hockey team on the verge of seeing their season end today, as the Tigers rolled to a 5-1 victory in a semifinal of the women’s ECAC Hockey Tournament on Saturday at Lynah Rink.
Princeton meets top-ranked Cornell (28-1-3 overall) for the title at 4 p.m. today.
Princeton (25-6-1) scored three of its goals in the second period, including two 51 seconds apart, and outshot the Golden Knights 20-8 in the middle period.
Clarkson (25-6-6) needs Northeastern to defeat UConn in the Hockey East championship game at 2 p.m. today or the Golden Knights will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.
“We talked to the players after the game and we have to prepare like we are going (to the NCAA Tournament),” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “Our preparation has to start as soon as we leave the locker room. Obviously we are disappointed in the results today, and not being able to play for a championship (today). We just have to hope that we get a second chance, and if we do get a second chance, we have to take advantage of it. If we do get that second chance, we are playing for an even bigger trophy. It’s not in our hands anymore.”
Princeton’s win marked Clarkson’s first ECAC Hockey semifinal loss since 2015 and ended a 14-game win streak in the conference tournament, which stretched back to the 2017 season. The loss ends Clarkson’s three-year run of ECAC Hockey Tournament titles. It was also the Tigers’ first semifinal win after eight losses in the game.
Clarkson played Princeton evenly to start, but Princeton began to take control midway through the first period and scored the first goal of the game on a shot from near the blue line by Solveig Neunzert at 11 minutes, 7 seconds. The shot sailed high to the left corner of the net and was assisted by Maggie Conners and Annie Kuehl.
Princeton started the second period scoring spurt when Shannon Griffin scored on a back-door pass from Annie McDonald at 6:04 to extend the lead to 2-0.
Sarah Fillier, one of the top scorers in the nation, made it 3-0 Tigers with a shot that hit an inside corner of the net and bounced out quickly at 11:06, with Carly Bullock and Stef Wallace assisting.
The Tigers added a fourth goal just 51 seconds later on a goal from Kate Monihan, with Sarah Fillier and Bullock assisting.
Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere added to her national lead with her 37th goal of the season at 16:27 of the third period. Princeton closed out the game with an empty-net goal from Connors at 17:39.
CORNELL 4, HARVARD 0
Lindsay Browning made 25 saves and set a Cornell record with her 12th shutout of the year as the Big Red blanked Harvard (18-14-1) in the first semifinal.
Kristin O’Neill and Maddie Mills powered the Big Red with two goals each.
O’Neill scored two even-strength goals in the first period. Mills scored a power-play goal in the second period and another power-play goal in the third.
