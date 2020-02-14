CANTON — Princeton’s women’s hockey team clinched a top-four finish in the ECAC Hockey standings and a home quarterfinal series with a 4-0 win over St. Lawrence University on Friday night at Appleton Arena.
The Tigers headed back to their locker room saying, “No more road trips. No more road trips.”
Princeton (20-4-1 overall, 15-3-1 conference) showed why it is ranked fifth nationally, controlling the game from start to finish, outshooting the Saints 37-16.
“Offensively they have some pretty talented players,” Saints coach Chris Wells said of Princeton. “They move the puck well. They have been playing well together for a long time and I think that showed. I think after the first 10 minutes we settled into the game. I know the shot discrepancy is quite large, but the majority of that was the first 10 minutes of the game.”
The Tigers are trying to finish strong this season after a rough end to last year. Princeton was in first place for much of last year but went 3-4 in the final seven games to finish in fourth place.
“It was a huge game,” Tigers coach Cara Morey said. “I think St. Lawrence is always one of our toughest opponents because they play so fast and relentless. They give you no time and space to make plays. We have to keep winning the games that we need to win in order to make it long in the postseason. We keep talking about being in control of our own destiny, not letting other teams control our future. It’s something we keep harping about, learn from last year and give our selves chances to get higher seeds.”
The Tigers scored early in Friday’s game when Maggie Connors skated behind the Saints net and whipped a pass to Annie Kuehl in front, who made it 1-0 just 2 minutes, 36 seconds elapsed.
That was the only goal of the opening period that saw Princeton hold a 16-5 edge in shots, including six from just outside the crease.
The Tigers added a second goal at 10:40 of the second period when Sharon Frankel scored without much of the net to shoot at, squeezing a shot between the post and Saints goalie Lucy Morgan to make it 2-0.
“We were trying to get shots low, looking for rebounds, and I was lucky enough to get (a goal) on the first shot,” Frankel said. “I was kind of screened with it, so I didn’t really see it. It just kind of rolled over the line.”
SLU (11-13-7, 6-9-4) almost scored at 13:49 of the middle period when a shot from Kirsten Guerriero hit the post.
Princeton’s Sarah Fillier, who ranks second nationally in points-per game (1.87), skated gingerly back to the Tigers’ bench after being hit hard by the boards at 7:53 of the third period.
After sitting in the tunnel near the bench, talking with a trainer, Fillier went back to the bench at 9:52 and returned to the ice at 11:38.
A few minutes later, she added to her point total this season with a hard wrist shot at 14:14 that hit Morgan’s glove, but kept going into the net.
Carly Bullock, who is also among the nation’s top scorers, ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:35.
“It’s always a really-big road trip,” Bullock said. “It’s the longest one and it’s against two very-good teams.”
The Saints play their final home game of the season at 3 this afternoon against Quinnipiac. SLU still holds a three-point lead on Union for the final playoff spot and SLU has the tie-breaker.
“It means a lot for sure,” Saints senior Kayla Vespa said of the final home game of her career. “We want to get the win and remember the four years that we’ve had, the memories that we’ve built. I’m definitely going to miss it.”
QUINNIPIAC 2, CLARKSON 1
Grace Markey scored one goal and assisted on the game-winning goal as Quinnipiac (18-10-3, 10-7-2) defeated the Golden Knights in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
The loss dropped Clarkson (20-5-6, 11-4-4) to No. 9 in the Pairwise Rankings, which would leave Clarkson out of the NCAA Tournament if the season was over.
Markey gave the Bobcats a lead with a goal at 6:15 of the second period.
Clarkson responded with the 28th goal of the season from Elizabeth Giguere just 23 seconds later to tie the game.
Sarah-Eve Couto-Godbout scored the winning goal for the Bobcats at 11:31 of the second period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.