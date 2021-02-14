HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac scored two goals in the third period to snap a tie game and defeat the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team, 5-3, in an ECAC Hockey game Sunday afternoon at the People’s United Center.
Sadie Peart scored the go-ahead goal at 9 minutes, 18 seconds and Olivia Mobley, the younger sister of Clarkson men’s player Luke Mobley, scored the final goal at 13:36.
Julia Gosling, Shailynn Snow and Jessica Poirier scored goals for the Saints (1-4 overall, 1-3 conference). Laura Lundblad, Courtney Vorster and Taylor House also scored for the Bobcats (8-4, 2-4).
