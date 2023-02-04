CANTON — Julia Gosling’s overtime goal capped a come-from-behind win for the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team Saturday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
The Saints scored the final three goals of the game to upset No. 13 Cornell, 3-2, in an ECAC Hockey game.
On Tuesday, SLU (13-17-3 overall, 7-9-3 conference) tied No. 4 Colgate 3-3 in Hamilton.
“I was hoping I could get around their fast forwards and I kind of got through,” Gosling said. “I’ve been kind of working on that move. I was hoping I could get to the middle and rip it five-hole and it worked out exactly like that. I think it was super-exciting for our team and I think we deserved it. We kept going through the whole time and we’ve been kind of a never-quit team this last stretch of games. It was very exciting for everyone.
“We were trying to focus to get more pucks on net. We were missing the net the first two periods. We were trying to crash and maybe pinch a little bit more. It worked for us.”
Cornell (12-11-2, 9-8-1) led 2-0 almost midway through the third period before the Saints started their comeback.
The Big Red was called for having too many players on the ice at 6 minutes, 52 seconds of the third period and, while SLU still had some momentum going from the power play, the Saints scored their first goal at 8:56 when Chloe Puddifant scored on the rebound of a shot from Gosling to cut the Big Red lead to 2-1.
The Saints tied the game with 2:22 left on a slap shot from inside the blue line by Kristina Bahl, who was also celebrating her 21st birthday.
“I was so excited to (celebrate) with my teammates,” Bahl said afterward. “We’ve been working so hard. To have one go in was just so perfect. They were blocking our shots all game. I heard it hit the post. I didn’t even see the puck in the net. I saw my teammates celebrating.
“I think this is so special because we caught up to Colgate (on) Tuesday, but we didn’t get to finish it in OT. We got the tie, but still, we just haven’t been getting the bounces this season. It’s so big for us. Everyone is just so pumped in the room right now.”
The Saints outshot Cornell 14-4 in the third period and 3-0 in overtime, ending the game with Gosling’s goal at 3:09.
“The comeback against Colgate prepped us for coming back,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “I don’t think we played very well the first 40 minutes. At this time of year desperation sets in. I think you saw a desperate team try to scratch and claw and get themselves as many points as possible. It’s been a long time coming for us to get one in overtime. For us to be able to get something like that is big, and obviously a lot of excitement.”
Cornell, which lost its fourth straight game, took an early lead with a goal from Gillis Frechette at 11:10 of the first period. Frechette scored on a nice pass from Izzy Daniel.
The Big Red built a 2-0 lead when Mckenna Van Gelder kept the puck on a two-on-one breakaway with Daniel and scored at 8:31 of the second.
The win keeps the Saints in seventh place in the conference standings, which will see the top eight teams make the playoffs. The Saints picked up two points for winning in overtime, with Cornell earning one.
The win also aided Clarkson, which lost 2-0 to Colgate. The Golden Knights are in the last home playoff spot, fourth place, and lead Cornell by five points, with 12 possible points left to be earned.
COLGATE 2, CLARKSON 0
Hannah Murphy made 37 saves as Colgate shut out the Golden Knights (22-8-2, 11-6-1) in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored in the second period and Sammy Smigliani scored in the third period for Colgate (24-4-2, 14-3-1).
A skirmish late in the game led to Colgate’s Kristyna Kaltounkova and Clarkson’s Brooke McQuigge receiving game disqualifications. Both players will miss their team’s next game.
