College women’s hockey
CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team will play Clarkson four times in eight days, and will finish the regular season with a three-game series at Quinnipiac, due to schedule changes from COVID-19 protocols.
The Saints, who last played at Colgate on Jan. 24, will face Clarkson at Cheel Arena in Potsdam on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The team’s two-game home-and-home series, originally scheduled for Feb. 12-13, has been moved back a day, with the Saints hosting the Golden Knights on Feb. 13 and Clarkson hosting St. Lawrence on Feb. 14. Both games start at 2 p.m.
The Saints and Golden Knights will then wrap up the season series at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, at Appleton Arena.
The Saints were originally set to face Quinnipiac in a pair of road games last weekend and two home games this weekend. Three of those games will be made up at Quinnipiac from Feb. 26-28. The first two games start at 1 p.m., while the finale begins at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.