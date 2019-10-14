College women’s hockey
CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey game against Syracuse University, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at the Roos House at SUNY Canton, has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 7, and will be played at Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Saturday, Nov. 16 game will be played in Syracuse at War Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m., as originally scheduled.
The Saints and the Orange had scheduled home-and-home series for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, but with the change in this year’s schedule, Syracuse will play a two-game series at Appleton Arena next year.
