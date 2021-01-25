College women’s hockey
CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey game against RIT, originally scheduled for today, has been delayed for one day and will be played on Wednesday.
Opening faceoff is set for 4 p.m. at Appleton Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ for viewers in the United States and on Stretch Internet for viewers outside of the U.S.
