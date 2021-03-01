CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team did not waste any team making sure that Appleton Arena would be booked for an ECAC Hockey semifinal game at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Saints scored four goals in the first period and went on to defeat Clarkson, 5-1, in the final game of the ECAC Hockey regular season Monday night in Appleton Arena. Clarkson will make the short trip to Canton again Friday for the tournament game.
SLU (5-6 overall, 5-5 conference) swept a three-game series with the Golden Knights. The Saints were without head coach Chris Wells again, who is in COVID-19 contact tracing quarantine.
“Each of the student-athletes that scored have been diligent, consistent and come to the rink to work on some of the things that created those opportunities,” SLU assistant coach Mare MacDougall Bari said. “I’m happy, elated, to see some secondary scoring, but also to see that energy that the rest of the bench has for them. We’ve only been a team for a very short period of time.
“The way the student-athletes are coming together and taking good care of each other and supporting each other, that’s been the biggest reward for sure.”
For Clarkson (8-9-1, 3-6-0) it is the first losing season in conference play since the Golden Knights went 7-12-1 in their first year in ECAC Hockey in 2004-05. Clarkson is also under .500 at the end of a regular season for the first time since 2010-11.
As tough as things look for Clarkson right now, the Golden Knights are still just two wins away from a fourth conference championship in the past six years and a sixth straight NCAA Tournament bid should they win the ECAC Tournament this weekend.
“That was kind of the conversation we had in the locker room right now, that the regular season didn’t end the way we want too, but we have a couple days to regroup here,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “It’s still a new season going into the playoffs. We have an opportunity to still win a championship. You only have to win a couple games and then hopefully you can get into the NCAA Tournament.”
Not only did the Saints score four goals in the opening period, but all four were scored by players who had not scored a goal yet this season heading into the game.
Senior Charlie Pedersen scored her first goal at 5 minutes, 17 seconds, with assists going to Jessica Poirier and Kristina Bahl. The goal came after a Clarkson turnover. Pedersen felt she had some divine help from her mother, who passed away in December 2019.
“It felt really good,” Pederson said. “I was praying to my mom before today’s game and asked her to help me, line up some pucks for me and I’ll do the rest. She pulled through for me. I know she’s still out there watching me. That meant a lot to me today.”
The Saints upped the lead to 2-0 on a power play at 13:00 with the first goal of the season from senior Brittney Gout, with Anna Segedi and Bahl assisting.
Pederson scored her second goal of the game at 14:59 of the first to extend the lead to 3-0. Taylor Lum and Shailynn Snow assisted on that goal.
“I fanned on the puck (on the first goal) and I thought Jess Poirier had scored, but she said it had been me,” Pederson said. “Taylor Lum fired a backhand (on the second goal) and it just bounced right onto my stick and I hammered it right there. It was a very lucky bounce I think.”
The Saints went up 4-0 on another power play at 16:40 of the opening period on the first career goal by Lum, another freshman. Lum re-directed an outside shot by defenseman Kristen Guerriero.
“I’ve been waiting the whole (season),” Lum said of her first goal. “We started late. It was nice to get it in at the last minute, because you never know what’s going to happen or how many games you have left. I think now was a good time to finally bang one in. It was super exciting.”
Clarkson ended the Saints’ scoring streak with a power-play goal from senior Kristy Pidgeon at 18:51 of the opening period, with assists going to Tia Stoddard and Stephanie Markowski.
Gabi Jones ended the scoring for the Saints with an empty-net goal at 18:22 of the third period.
SLU’s three wins in a row against Clarkson is the longest streak against the Golden Knights since the program went 2-0-1 against Clarkson in the 2011-12 season.
