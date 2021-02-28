CANTON — A second straight win over Clarkson by the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team Sunday has set up a winner-take-all game at 7 p.m. Monday for which team gets to host the other in an ECAC Hockey semifinal Thursday.
The Saints picked up a 2-1 Sunday afternoon, which eliminated Clarkson (8-8-1 overall, 3-5-0 conference) from having a chance to win the ECAC Hockey regular-season title.
SLU (4-6, 4-5) was led by two goals from Anna Segedi, who scored the game-winner during a power play at 9 minutes, 47 seconds of the third period. She also scored a power-play goal for SLU at 1:06 of the third period.
Caitrin Lonergan scored her 14th goal of the season for Clarkson at 4:44 of the third period to tie the game 1-1.
