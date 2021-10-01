CANTON — The first women’s hockey game with a crowd in Appleton Arena since the spring of 2020 was a success with St. Lawrence University producing a 4-1 victory over Syracuse before 517 in a nonconference meeting Friday night.
“It’s nice to be back and being able to play and we had a great turnout,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “The girls certainly appreciated it. We are happy everybody came and we gave them some entertainment, both sides. Both teams had a lot of good scoring chances.”
Potsdam native Gabi Jones thought she had given SLU an early lead with a shot just 2 minutes, 34 seconds into the game, but SLU got its first official home goal shortly after on a shot from Boston University transfer Nara Elia at 4:10 of the first period.
Rachel Bjorgan broke free by the boards, sent a pass to Elia, who was in front of the net, and she was able to push the puck past Syracuse goalie Allison Small.
“It was really cool,” Elia said of the atmosphere in Appleton Arena. “Rachel made such a good pass to me, I really didn’t have to do much but put the puck in the net. It felt really good, and special.”
Graduate student Brittney Gout put the Saints up 2-0 at 11:11 of the first period with a breakaway goal, which was set up by a pass from Aly McLeod.
Gout took the pass just before the blue line, skated in alone, deked Small, then put in a backhanded shot.
“It was lucky,” Gout said. “We had a (line change) miscommunication on the bench and I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to go out.’ It was a beautiful pass by Aly.”
Small, a fifth-year goalie, was injured after the first period and Orange coach Paul Flanagan, a Canton native and former SLU player and women’s head coach, replaced her with Arielle DeSmet.
“We just weren’t sharp in the first period,” Flanagan said. “They were full of energy and they came after us and got the 2-0 lead. We had to throw our backup goalie in there and she did an admirable job. For us, we’ve been looking at each other for it seems like a month. We had an exhibition against (Rensselaer) a few weeks ago. You get in game shape, that’s what it takes, to have someone really pushing you. Sometimes you think you’re working hard in practice and maybe you’re not.”
The Saints extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:15 of the second period with a wrist shot from Bjorgan deep in the circle.
“To play in front of people again is just an amazing experience,” Bjorgan said. “With every game we are building chemistry with our lines and being in Appleton makes a huge difference, too. That helps us generate more offense.”
Syracuse scored its first goal of the season during a power play at 17:50 of the third with the shot coming from Abby Moloughney.
SLU’s final goal came at 9:15 of the third period on a shot from Rachel Teslak.
Lucy Morgan stopped 23 of 24 shots to improve her save percentage for the season to .966.
Melissa Jefferies led the Saints with six blocked shots.
The teams will play again at 2 p.m. today in Appleton, giving Wells one more matchup against Flanagan, who coached him at Canton High School and as an assistant at SLU.
“Sometimes you have to let the kids play and do what they need to do,” Wells said. “(Flanagan) gave us a lot of freedom to do the things that we wanted to do. He was always willing for feedback we’d be able to give him. It’s some great passion he still has. You can’t replace that. That’s why he’s done so well for so long, because he has a great passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.