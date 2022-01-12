Pappas scores late to power St. Lawrence past RPI

St. Lawrence University logo

CANTON — ECAC Hockey announced Wednesday afternoon that the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey game Friday at Colgate has been postponed.

The Saints did not play any games last weekend but are still scheduled to face Cornell at 3 p.m. Sunday and they will make up a postponed game at Princeton last weekend at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Clarkson will play both games this weekend but the times have been changed. The Golden Knights will play at Cornell at 3 p.m. Friday and at Colgate at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

