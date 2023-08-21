CANTON — Former St. Lawrence University women’s hockey player Brittney Gout is joining her alma mater as an assistant coach.

Gout, who was a graduate assistant with SLU last season, was hired as a full assistant coach by Saints head coach Chris Wells on Monday, joining Ted Wisner and Mare MacDougall Bari on the staff.

