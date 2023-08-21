CANTON — Former St. Lawrence University women’s hockey player Brittney Gout is joining her alma mater as an assistant coach.
Gout, who was a graduate assistant with SLU last season, was hired as a full assistant coach by Saints head coach Chris Wells on Monday, joining Ted Wisner and Mare MacDougall Bari on the staff.
Gout graduated from SLU in 2021 and played in 79 games for SLU, totaling 15 goals and 14 assists. She spent the first two years of her college career playing for RIT.
“I am extremely honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to join the program for the upcoming season,” Gout said. “Chris, Mare and Ted all have incredible experience, knowledge and heart and having the ability to learn from and contribute to one of the most well-respected coaching staffs in the nation is something that is irreplaceable. This group of student-athletes exemplifies all characteristics of what it means to be a Saint and I am eager to contribute and learn from this group.”
Said Wells, “It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Brit officially to our staff. Brit will be one of the many successful young coaches that are entering the game now. She has a great demeanor around our players and has done a fabulous job in her role as a leader and coach of our team.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.