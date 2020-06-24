CANTON — St. Lawrence University senior defenseman Skylar Podvey will captain the women’s hockey team for the 2020-21 season, the university announced.
Senior forward Brittney Gout and junior defenseman Kristen Guerriero were named alternative captains by Saints head coach Chris Wells.
“What a good group to lead our team next year,” Wells said. “All three players will be able to provide great leadership with the experiences they have had. They complement each other well and will be able to connect with each personality on our team. It will be beneficial to have three charismatic leaders with a large incoming first-year class.”
Podvey, from Montclair, N.J., has played in all 107 of SLU’s games over the last three seasons. She has totaled 16 career goals, which is seventh all-time among Saints defenseman, and accumulated 27 assists and 43 points. Two years ago, Podvey won a spot on the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie team.
“We have a really special group of girls who I’m extremely excited to spend my last season at Appleton Arena with,” Podvey said.
Gout, from Caledon, Ontario, is entering her second season with the Saints after transferring from RIT. She scored a goal in her first game in a St. Lawrence uniform and finished the season with four goals and seven assists in 32 games. She enters her senior year with 14 goals and 28 assists in 98 career games.
Guerriero, from Montreal, has been one of the Saints’ top defensemen in her two seasons on campus. She assisted on four goals last season and enters her junior year with two goals, six assists and 70 blocked shots in 70 games played.
St. Lawrence finished 13-16-7 overall last season and 8-10-4 in ECAC Hockey. The Saints advanced to the ECAC quarterfinals where they were swept in two games at Cornell, the No. 1 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.