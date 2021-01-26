CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey game with RIT, which was supposed to be played at 4 p.m. today at Appleton Arena, has been postponed.
The nonconference game was originally supposed to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday but was delayed a day until it was called off,
No reason was given for the postponement. It is also not known if an attempt will be made to play the game at another point of the season.
SLU is scheduled to play a pair of ECAC Hockey games at Quinnipiac on Saturday and Sunday.
