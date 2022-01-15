St. Lawrence vs. Colgate/Princeton
When: at Colgate, 3 p.m. today; at Princeton, 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton; Hobey Baker Rink, Princeton, N.J.
Records: St. Lawrence (7-8-5 overall, 3-3-2 conference); Colgate (16-4-1, 6-2-1); Princeton (7-6-3, 5-3-1).
Leading scorers: SLU, F Abby Hustler (4 goals-8 assists—12 points), D Rachel Teslak (3-9—12), F Aly McLeod (8-3—11); Colgate, F Danielle Serdachny (11-22—33), F Kalty Kaltounkova (14-18—32), F Dara Greig (14-14—28); Princeton, F Maggie Connors (9-3—12), F Mia Coene (3-5—8), F Annie Kuehl (4-4—8).
Goalies: SLU, Lucy Morgan (5-8-5, 1.75 goals-against average, .937 save percentage); Colgate, Kayle Osborne (9-3-1, 2.19, 903), Hannah Murphy (7-1, 1.75, .891); Princeton, Rachel McQuigge (6-6-2, 1.45, .954).
Outlook: This will be the first games for the Saints women since a 1-0 loss at home to Clarkson on Dec. 4. SLU has gone 0-3-1 in its last four games and the last win for the Saints was a 5-1 victory at RIT on Nov. 23. ... Like many teams Princeton has dealt with COVID-19-related postponements. There is a chance the game with Princeton could be moved to Wednesday. ... Colgate beat SLU last year in the ECAC Hockey championship game. The Raiders have won three straight games. ... . The Tigers’ last game was a 3-1 home loss to Clarkson on Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.