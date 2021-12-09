CANTON — If things go well this weekend, the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team will head into winter break with as many wins as it had all of the 2019-20 season.
The Kangaroos, who compete at the NCAA Division III level, are off to the best start in program history with a 6-2-1 overall record and a 2-2-1 record in the NEWHL.
SUNY Canton hosts Wilkes (1-5 overall) at 4 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday in the final games of the first semester.
In their last full season, the Kangaroos went 8-16-1 in 2019-20.
“A lot of our returners have put in so much effort to develop their games,” said Kangaroos coach Dave LaBaff, a Potsdam native. “It really shows now. We have a super-tight group and a group that’s all on the same page. Nobody goes out and does their own thing.”
The Kangaroos started the season against another Wilkes-Barre team, King’s College, which is coached by former SUNY Potsdam standout Jordan Ott.
SUNY Canton won 4-0 and 14-1, then beat and tied Morrisville in NEWHL play, followed by two wins over Neumann and a win over Buffalo State to start the year 6-0-1.
SUNY Canton was unable to play last season due to COVID-19 but the Kangaroos conducted practices in small groups, which allowed for a lot of individual skill work.
“We were able to do the skill sessions, which helped us,” LaBaff said. “We figured out what we wanted to prioritize. We had a large freshman class last year and we had a full year of practice. We added seven more players this year, which gave us 15 who had never played before. We made passing our priority and being able to create some offense.”
The Kangaroos have played well on both ends of the ice. SUNY Canton has scored 42 goals in its first nine games and allowed just 15.
The Kangaroos have scored on 20.6 percent of their power plays and killed 43 of 49 penalties.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” LaBaff said of all the early wins. “It shows us what we can do. We’ve already tied our (program) first semester wins record. Everyone has a lot of confidence and a lot of belief. We are winning games and scoring goals. That makes hockey fun, too. It makes our lives a lot easier when they have that mentality.”
SUNY Canton enters this weekend having lost two straight games.
The first loss came against seven-time national champion SUNY Plattsburgh, which won 4-1 last Saturday in Canton. The Kangaroos also lost a road game Tuesday night, falling 3-0 at SUNY Cortland.
But though the Plattsburgh game was the first loss of the season, it gave the Kangaroos some confidence.
“We are probably one of the few teams that held them to (no power-play goals),” LaBaff said. “We did a lot that was great, including a shorthanded goal, and really laid it on the line. We pushed as hard as we could for 60 straight minutes and (the team) went in with the belief we could win that game. It showed us where we need the most work and it showed us what we are doing really well at the same time.”
TOUGH TEAM TO FACE
The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team enters the winter break with a 7-8-5 overall record and is 4-4-3 in ECAC Hockey games.
But the Saints may be one of the more difficult opponents to face in the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals at the end of the regular season.
SLU is allowing just two goals a game and the Saints have killed 85 percent of their penalties this season.
They have played in 11 games that were either tied or decided by just one goal.
“I think we are a really tough team to play against,” said sophomore Aly McLeod, who has produced seven goals and three assists in the first 20 games. “A lot of (opposing) coaches have said that, too. That’s one of our best characteristics.”
