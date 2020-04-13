CANTON — Most college students are staying in their parents’ houses, taking college courses online and trying to figure out how to fill the rest of their time while the world deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
SUNY Canton junior Alyssa Hein, who is 22, has spent her time working full-time as a nurse at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg while also taking classes online to finish her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She earned her associate degree in 2018 and has worked full-time as a nurse the past two years.
When she’s not busy with nursing or studies she plays defense on the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team.
Hein left SUNY Canton after completing her first two seasons to take a full-time nursing job in Rochester. But last summer she called Kangaroos coach Dave LaBaff asking if she could come back and finish out her career.
“I was excited because she’s such a good person,” said LaBaff of Hein, who also is an imposing 5-foot-10 defenseman. “She’s our team mom, the matriarch of our team you could say. She has the purse full of Band-Aids.”
St. Lawrence County had totaled 93 COVID-19 cases heading into Monday, giving Hein, who is from Regina, Saskatchewan, an experience unlike anything in her nursing career.
“It gives me an appreciation for every healthcare worker,” Hein said. “We haven’t been hit like New York City or California, but it’s scary walking in every day and not knowing when you’ll get a break or when I’ll be with my family next. We have a whole community behind us, they send in food for us and cards and flowers and homemade baking.
“(COVID-19) has made a big impact. It’s bumped down our capacity as a hospital. We are waiting for when it’s going to get bad. The patients that do have it, especially in-patients, it takes a toll on somebody. It’s not something to joke about. It’s not something I would ever want on somebody else. They are very sick people and their life is on the line as soon as they walk through our emergency department. I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s definitely scary knowing that we don’t necessarily know how to help these people like we do with diseases we see every day.”
Hein has also gained a new appreciation for hockey since her return, missing the sport in 2018-19 when she worked as a nurse in Rochester.
“In the grand scheme of things, hockey is just a sport,” Hein said. “It’s something I do for fun, because I love to do it for fun. I have had that whole new idea (about hockey) since I came back, compared to when I was a sophomore and a freshman. I felt like I could pick it back up like nothing really happened. I still played beer hockey. I came back because I loved it, not because I felt like I had to. That year off re-sparked my love of hockey.”
Hein is so important to the Kangaroos that the team agreed to set their practice times for 5:30 p.m. to make sure she could get there on time after working a nursing shift.
“It’s one of those majors where you have to have time management down,” LaBaff said. “You have to be intelligent to be in our nursing program. That transfers right over to her hockey IQ. For her, it’s school first. When she gets to the rink she doesn’t take a single day for granted. It’s really her escape. Without a doubt she’s an absolute hero. To be doing everything she’s doing, and have this pop up, and the way she handled it, it’s pretty remarkable.”
Hein also is aware of the dangers she and her co-workers are facing every day.
“In the bigger (cities) it’s impacting more and you see healthcare workers getting sick and dying,” Hein said. “This could happen to anybody and be fatal to anybody. That is a realization. I feel like working health care that (also happens) for every other infectious disease. The chances of a healthcare worker contracting that is just as high. This is on a grander scale.
“I don’t feel like I am unsafe at work. They’ve been doing a good job at protecting us and answering questions and going through new policies and protocols.”
