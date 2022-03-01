PLATTSBURGH — Sara Krauseneck and Annie Katonka each scored two goals to lead SUNY Plattsburgh to an 8-0 victory over SUNY Potsdam in a NEWHL semifinal game Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored three goals in the first and second periods.
Ivy Boric, Nicole Unsworth, Kailtin Drew-Mead and Tatem Cheney also scored for the Cardinals.
Chloe Beaubien stopped 25 shots to shut out the Bears (9-15-1).
