POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam senior captain Kaylee Merrill won Northeast Women’s Hockey League Player of the Week honors for the third time this season Tuesday.
Merrill finished with two goals and an assist, supplying the game-winning shot in a 4-3 overtime victory over SUNY Canton. Merrill has amassed two goals in eight games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.