POTSDAM — Jordan Ott, a former SUNY Potsdam standout in women’s hockey and softball, has stepped down as the Bears softball coach to take over as head coach of the King’s (Pa.) College women’s hockey team.
King’s College is located in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and went 3-21-1 last season in its third year as a program.
Ott went 10-34 in one-plus seasons as the Bears softball head coach. The team was 2-6 this spring when the season ended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We are thrilled to have Jordan join our staff and lead our women’s hockey program,” Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Cheryl Ish said in a statement. “The search committee was drawn to Jordan’s enthusiasm for the game and her commitment to the Division III philosophy. Jordan’s success as a student athlete is evidence of her competitive nature and we look forward to her bringing her passion to King’s.”
Said Ott, “I am unbelievably excited for the opportunity to be a part of the King’s College family, I believe that the women’s hockey program has incredible potential and provides student-athletes with a wonderful college experience. Being able to continue my involvement in hockey following the conclusion of my own playing career means the world to me, as it is something I truly enjoy. I am eager to get started and begin working with the coaching staff to further develop the program.”
Ott comes to King’s College for her first head ice hockey position, after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at SUNY Potsdam. As a volunteer with the Bears since 2017, she helped run skill sessions for the team members outside of normal practice hours.
Ott has been the head softball coach at SUNY Potsdam since 2018, being charged with recruiting, budget management, purchasing, practice planning, travel, player development and team building activities. She has also held the position of Assistant Director of Athletic Communications at SUNY Potsdam since 2018.
Ott graduated as the program’s all-time leader in points, points per game, goals, goals per game, game-winning goals, power-play goals and short-handed goals. She was named as the United States Collegiate Hockey Organization (USCHO) Division III National Rookie of the Year in 2014, while also earning D3Hockey.com East All-Region Third Team during her time.
An All-USCHO Third Teamer, she was All-ECAC Second Team and was selected as an eight-time ECAC Rookie of the Week as a newcomer. She was also a two-time NFCA Division III All-Region softball player at Potsdam.
After her playing time at Potsdam, Ott played professionally for the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League (NHWL) during the 2017-18 season.
Ott will take over a program that is coming off a season that set a program-high for wins in a season, and graduated no seniors from a 19-person roster.
“As we begin this new journey, I hope to help the program continue to grow and develop into a competitive team within the conference,” Ott said. “As we improve and cultivate on-ice skills, systems, and chemistry, we also hope to continue growing the program off the ice as a positive community presence and a program defined by our positive attitudes and values.
Said Ish, “We are confident that our program has a solid foundation with committed players that are ready for building our success on the ice.”
