SYRACUSE — Clarkson University women’s hockey assistant coach Britni Smith was named the head coach of the Syracuse University women’s hockey team Thursday.
Smith replaces her former college coach at St. Lawrence University, Paul Flanagan, who retired at the end of the season.
“Britni is a highly regarded coach who is a proven recruiter and has experience as an assistant coach for two national championship teams and as a coach with Hockey Canada,” said Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “She is incredibly detailed and prepared and has excellent communication skills. Britni is a rising star in the coaching profession. We are excited to have her lead our program.”
Smith, who played for SLU from 2006-10, joined Clarkson’s staff as an assistant coach in 2014 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Toronto.
She has also worked with Hockey Canada as an assistant coach with the women’s development team and twice as an assistant with the Under-18 women’s world championship teams.
“I am extremely honored and proud to be named the next women’s hockey coach at Syracuse University,” Smith said. “I look forward to extending the recent successes of the women’s hockey program and continuing to foster a culture of excellence. I am excited to get started and to continue building something special at Syracuse University.”
A native of Port Perry, Ontario, Smith was a standout defenseman at SLU and a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2010.
Smith played in 146 games for the Saints and totaled 20 goals and 54 assists. She also played for the Toronto Furies as a professional from 2010-14 and was captain for Toronto’s 2014 championship team.
During her time at Clarkson she was an assistant coach on back-to-back national championship teams in 2017 and 2018. The Golden Knights went 207-60-26 while she was there, including four 30-win seasons and seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, including four straight Frozen Fours from 2016-19.
