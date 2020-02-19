ALBANY — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team is well represented on ECAC Hockey’s All-Decade Team as the league announced the squad for the 2010s Wednesday afternoon.
Clarkson, which won three national championships in the decade, placed forwards Jamie Lee Rattray, Loren Gabel and defenseman Erin Ambrose on the first team. Forward Cayley Mercer and goalie Shea Tiley made the second team.
The Golden Knights won four regular-season titles and three ECAC Hockey Tournament titles in the 2010s, two Patty Kazmaier awards and are the only program in conference history to win an NCAA Tournament championship.
Joining Clarkson’s trio on the first team are Cornell forward Laura Fortino and defenseman Brianne Jenner and Harvard goalie Emerance Maschmeyer.
The other players on the second team are Cornell forward Jillian Saulnier, Quinnipiac forward Kelly Babstock, Cornell defenseman Lauriane Rougeau and Princeton defenseman Kelsey Koelzer.
Rattray, who played for Clarkson from 2011-14, posted 47 goals and 56 assists in 86 career conference games. She was Clarkson’s first Patty Kazmaier winner and named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player when Clarkson won its first national championship in 2014. She was a first team All-ECAC Hockey player in 2014 and made the second team in 2013.
Gabel, who played for Clarkson from 2016-19, left the school as the program’s all-time leading scorer and the school’s second Patty Kazmaier winner. In 86 career conference games, she totaled 65 goals and 50 assists and led Clarkson to back-to-back national titles in 2017 and 2018 as well as three straight ECAC Hockey Tournament titles from 2017-19.
Gabel was the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, a first team All-American twice and made the ECAC Hockey first team twice. Clarkson played in the Frozen Four all four years of her career.
Ambrose played for Clarkson from 2013-16 and was the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year in 2013. In 79 career conference games she finished with 17 goals and 66 assists and was the Co-ECAC Hockey Best Defenseman in 2014. Ambrose was a two-time member of the All-ECAC Hockey first team and a 2014 first team All-American and a Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalist in 2014.
Mercer, who played for Clarkson from 2013-17 was Clarkson’s leader when the Golden Knights won their second national championship in 2017 and in 81 career conference games she scored 51 goals with 61 assists. She made the ECAC Hockey first team from 2015-17 and was the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year in 2017 as well as the USCHO.com Player of the Year nationally. She was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2017 as well as a first team All-American.
Tiley, the starting goalie for national championship teams in 2017 and 2018, won the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2018, when she allowed just one goal in two games. She was the ECAC Hockey Goalie of the Year in 2015 and repeated that honor in 2018. She also won All-American first-team mention in 2018.
Tiley, who was with Clarkson from 2015-18, went 63-11-9 with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 83 conference games.
