Times Staff Report
CANTON — Kayla Vespa scored two goals and Skylar Podvey added two assists to pace the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 4-1 triumph over Holy Cross on Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Laura Cote and Maggie McLaughlin each added single tallies for the Saints (3-3-2 overall), who swept the weekend nonconference set from the Crusaders (0-5-2).
Mary Edmonds scored for Holy Cross.
