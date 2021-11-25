Clarkson vs. Maine
When: 2 p.m., today; 2 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, Maine.
Records: Clarkson (12-2-2); Maine (8-9-1).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, Caitrin Lonergan (9 goals-15 assists—24 points), Gabrielle David (8-10—18), Nicole Gosling (3-11—14), Haley Winn (3-11—14); Maine, Ida Kuoppala (10-5-15), Rahel Enzler (3-6-9), Celine Tedenby (2-4-6).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (11-2-2, 1.43 goals-against average, .936 save percentage); Maine, Loryn Porter (8-9-1, 1.49, .954).
Outlook: The Golden Knights are playing their final nonconference games of the season this weekend. So far Clarkson is 7-1-2 in nonconference games and 6-1-1 on the road. ... Clarkson has given up just 25 goals in 16 games. ... Maine has struggled on offense this season, averaging just 1.5 goals. The good news for the Black Bears is their defense has played well, allowing just 1.6.
D1 in DC Tournament
St. Lawrence vs. Ohio State, Minnesota-Duluth
When: vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m., today; vs. UMD, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
Where: MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Washington, D.C.
Records: St. Lawrence (7-5-4); Ohio State (12-2); Minnesota-Duluth (6-4).
Leading scorers: SLU, Abby Hustler (4-8-12), Rachel Teslak (3-7-10), Aly McLeod (6-3-9); Ohio State, Jenna Buglioni (9-16-25), Jennifer Gardner (7-18-25), Sophie Jaques (8-15-23); UMD, Gabbie Hughes (7-12-19), Elizabeth Giguere (5-13-18), Anna Klein (6-8-14).
Goalies: SLU, Lucy Mogan (5-5-4, 1.55, .941); Ohio State, Andrea Braendli (6-2, 1.40, .941); UMD, Emma Soderberg (6-4, 1.90, .921).
Outlook: The Saints are also closing out the nonconference portion of their season in this tournament. SLU will face a former Clarkson player in each game as Lauren Bernard plays for Ohio State and Elizabeth Giguere plays for Minnesota-Duluth. Giguere has 12 goals and 15 assists in 16 career games against the Saints. ... The Buckeyes, who reached the Frozen Four last year, are averaging 5.29 goals and holding opponents to just 1.36. Former Clarkson player Bernard, a defenseman, has two goals and nine assists in 14 games. ... The Bulldogs reached the Frozen Four last season. Minnesota-Duluth has won four straight after opening with a 2-4 record. Three of those four losses were against Minnesota and Wisconsin.
