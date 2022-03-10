BOSTON — Two-time defending national champion Wisconsin put an end to the Clarkson University women’s hockey team’s season Thursday night with a 3-1 win in a NCAA Tournament first-round game at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena.
The Badgers will meet Northeastern in a quarterfinal Saturday in a rematch of last year’s national title game, which the Badgers won 2-1 in overtime.
Clarkson (22-12-3 overall) had not played since losing an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series at Quinnipiac on Feb. 26, but the Golden Knights came out aggressive and outshot Wisconsin 9-6 in the first period.
“I think it was just the energy the team brought,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said of his team’s start. “They were pretty excited. They had a great energy about them coming to the rink. They were confident and positive. We had spoken before the game about coming out with a good effort right off the bat.”
The Golden Knights were without starting goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk, who was injured, but senior Amanda Zeglen played well in just her fourth start of the season.
Zeglen made a big save on Wisconsin’s Maddie Wheeler midway through the first period and her Wisconsin counterpart, Kennedy Blair, responded by stopping a good scoring chance from Clarkson’s Brooke McQuigge with a glove save about a minute later.
Wisconsin (26-7-4) struck first with a goal from Wheeler at 17 minutes, 50 seconds of the third period.
Wheeler made a nice move, skating past Clarkson defenseman Stephanie Markowski, then found a small corner of the net near the post to give the Badgers the lead for good.
The Badgers came out aggressively in the second period and were denied by Zeglen just 1:53 into the period. Wheeler had a good chance to score at an open part of the net. Her first shot hit the post and on her rebound attempt Zeglen swatted the puck away with her stick.
Wisconsin took a 2-0 lead at 9:42 of the second period during a power play when 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Daryl Watts was waiting beside the net to score on a pass from Nicole LaMantia.
Less than a minute after that goal the Badgers had a chance to go up 3-0 on a breakaway attempt by Caitlin Schneider, but her shot was stopped by Zeglen.
During a power-play chance early in the third period Clarkson’s Nicole Gosling just missed an open part of the net on a rebound opportunity.
Clarkson played for 72 seconds with a five-on-three advantage with 8:51 left. The Golden Knights produced four shots but no dangerous saves were required by Blair.
Zeglen was pulled with 3:09 left for an extra attacker and Clarkson’s Gabrielle David just missed connecting on a pass with an empty part of the net in front of her.
Soon after the elusive goal finally came for Clarkson when Nicole Gosling put in the rebound of a shot from Florence Lessard at 17:59.
The Badgers closed out the game with an empty-net goal from Delaney Drake.
Thursday’s game was the final in the career of Clarkson graduate senior Caitrin Lonergan, who spent the first three years of her career playing for Boston College. Though she was playing in her hometown area, Lonergan said afterward it’s now her other hometown.
“I started my career here in Boston, but I would say I ended it with the team I kind of wish I was with the whole time,” Lonergan said. “Clarkson’s been super-special for me. Potsdam became my new Boston, my new home. It’s definitely a place I’ll visit probably more than coaches want me too. I’m really grateful I got to Clarkson and the coaches gave me an opportunity to play there. For me, it was the best decision I ever made.”
