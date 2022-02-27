NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Shailynn Snow and Nara Elia scored to bring the game back within one goal and netminder Lucy Morgan made 21 saves, but the seventh-seeded St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team fell to second-seeded and seventh-ranked Yale, 3-2, in Game 3 of the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals Sunday.
Claire Dalton, Emma Seitz and Elle Hartje scored for the Bulldogs, who won the series, two games to one.
The Saints season ended at 15-15-7 overall.
Yale improved to 24-7-1 and advances to the ECAC semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.