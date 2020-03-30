College women’s lacrosse
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University redshirt senior and former South Jefferson standout Morgan Alexander was named the school women’s scholar athlete of the week Monday.
Alexander is pursuing her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism. She’s been on the athletic director’s honor roll for five semesters.
Alexander recorded seven points on four goals and three assists before her season ended with a left leg injury in a Feb. 19 practice.
Senior rower Kenneth Hubbard received the men’s scholar athlete of the week award.
