Peyton Romig, a 2017 Carthage graduate and a standout for the Comets girls lacrosse team, has been named Overall National Player of the Year by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association for NCAA Division II schools.
Romig, who just completed her career for the University of Indianapolis women’s team, was also named Division II Midfielder of the Year after establishing several school records for the Greyhounds.
“I can’t say enough about the impact Peyton had on our season and our program over the years,” said Indianapolis head coach James Delaney. “Her ability to control the game all over the field and most importantly at the draw control circle, is massive in our program’s efforts to win. I couldn’t be happier for her that other coaches around the country recognized what I have known for years now, that Peyton Romig is the best midfielder in the country.”
The IWLCA awards follow honors that placed Romig on the US Lacrosse Magazine All-America First Team, the IWLCA All-Region First Team and the IWLCA All-America First Team. Romig was also named to the Great Lakes Vally Conference first team and was the conference’s Midfielder of the Year.
Romig registered 200 draw controls in her senior season, leading all of Division II. She is the all-time record holder in single-season draw controls and graduated as Indianapolis’ career leader in draw controls with 676.
Romig also recorded 25 assists during her final season good for 29th in the country. She finished sixth in Indianapolis history with 114 career points.
Indianapolis swept the IWLCA’s position player of the year awards. The Greyhounds finished third in the country with a 14-2 record, their only two losses coming to NCAA Division II champion Lindenwood. Indianapolis lost to Lindenwood in the NCAA quarterfinals May 16.
“We had a special team this year, a special season, and a lot of that is attributed to our great leadership,” Delaney said.
