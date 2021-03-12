SYRACUSE — Sierra Cockerille generated five goals and two assists as the second-ranked Syracuse women’s lacrosse team beat No. 4 Notre Dame, 18-14, in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Thursday at the Carrier Dome.
Meaghan Tyrrell got three goals and two assists while Megan Carney added two goals and three assists for the Orange (4-0, 2-0). Former South Jefferson product Morgan Alexander scored for Syracuse.
Kasey Choma scored four goals and Madison Ahern added three goals and two assists for the Fighting Irish (2-1, 0-1)
