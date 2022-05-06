CANTON — Canton native Adam Todd was named the North Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse Coach of the Year and the Kangaroos’ Samantha Dayter was named the Player of the Year for a second straight season.
Todd has led the Kangaroos to a second appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament after SUNY Canton went 7-0 in conference play and then won the conference championship tournament.
Dayter, a junior from Cohoes, scored 119 points on 68 goals with 51 assists. She scored six goals in a loss to No. 17 St. Lawrence University and holds the SUNY Canton record with 126 points in a season.
SUNY Canton’s Stephanie Thayer (attack) and Maddy Weir (defense) also made the first team. Maddy Caron, Shelby Roberts and Madison Leary made the second team. Weir is from Massena, Leary from Carthage and Roberts went to South Jefferson.
