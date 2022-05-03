ITHACA — Sydney Phillips scored five goals to lead Ithaca to a 15-8 victory over Clarkson in a Liberty League women’s lacrosse first-round playoff game Tuesday.
Megan Motkowski and Madison Boutureira both scored four goals for Ithaca (15-2 overall).
Hailey Millington scored three goals and Sofie Mangino added two goals for Clarkson (9-6).
