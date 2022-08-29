POTSDAM — Former SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse captain and Madrid-Waddington graduate Kerry Mayette will serve as an assistant coach for the Bears, Potsdam announced.
Mayette, a Madrid native, played four seasons for Potsdam. She recorded five goals and five assists in 45 career games.
Mayette replaces assistant Sam Mace, a Canton native, and will work under head coach Lauren Bruce. Potsdam went 7-9 last season.
Mayette graduated in May with a degree in speech communications.
■ SUNY Potsdam also announced that former SUNY Potsdam softball second baseman Vanessa Brandt has been hired as an assistant softball coach. Brandt, who is from Saugerties, was the Bears’ MVP in 2021 and 2022. She graduated in May.
