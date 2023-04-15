Legette-Jack to be reunited with Camp

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Tyrrell sisters contributed six points apiece and Delaney Sweitzer tied her career high with 15 saves to lift the top-ranked Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team to a historic 14-12 victory over No. 5 North Carolina on Saturday.

The Orange (15-0 overall, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended the longest unbeaten start in program history and matched the 2012 squad for its longest win streak at 15.

