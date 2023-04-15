CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Tyrrell sisters contributed six points apiece and Delaney Sweitzer tied her career high with 15 saves to lift the top-ranked Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team to a historic 14-12 victory over No. 5 North Carolina on Saturday.
The Orange (15-0 overall, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended the longest unbeaten start in program history and matched the 2012 squad for its longest win streak at 15.
Emma Tyrrell delivered four goals and two assists, while her older sister, Meaghan, scored twice and added four assists.
Emma Tyrrell assisted on the go-ahead goal scored by Megan Carney to push SU ahead, 13-12, with three minutes and 51 seconds left, and Tyrrell then scored to extend the advantage with 1:12 left.
Meaghan Tyrrell passed SU head coach and 2016 graduate Kayla Treanor to move into second place on the SU all-time points list with a goal that put SU ahead, 12-11, with 5:40 left. The graduate senior from Mt. Sinai ended the game with 394 career points, one ahead of Treanor and now two shy of matching the record held by 2010 grad Katie Rowan Thomson.
Syracuse claimed its first win over North Carolina since April 2017, ended a seven-game losing streak in the series, and snapped the 41-game home win streak of the defending national champion Tar Heels (11-3, 6-2).
Syracuse will host No. 7 Boston College (11-3, 6-1) to close the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at the SU Soccer Stadium.
Natalie Smith added three goals and Emma Ward tallied three assists for SU, which improved to 5-0 against top-10 teams and 9-0 against ranked opponents.
Sweitzer supplied five saves in the first quarter to help SU gain the early 5-2 advantage despite losing the first five draw controls.
Meaghan Tyrrell briefly exited in the second quarter after colliding with a defender and being checked in the head by another while driving to the goal. She was called for an offensive charge and stayed on the ground for several minutes but eventually walked with no assistance needed, returning before halftime.
