BALTIMORE — North Carolina rallied from an eight-goal deficit in the third quarter and spoiled a record-setting day for Watertown’s Jill Girardi in a stirring 15-14 victory over Northwestern in the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse semifinals Friday at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.
Girardi, a graduate student in her final game for Northwestern, scored three goals for the No. 4-seeded Wildcats, including a score with 32 seconds left in the third quarter that gave Northwestern a 13-5 lead.
Top-seeded North Carolina, however, scored three goals in 35 seconds midway through the fourth quarter and tied the game 14-14 on Sam Geiersbach’s fourth goal of the game with 2:25 remaining. Geiersbach then gave the Tar Heels their first lead of the game with the winning goal with 1:03 to play.
North Carolina (21-0) avoided its first loss of the season by outscoring Northwestern 9-1 in the fourth quarter, closing on an 8-0 run.
Northwestern (16-5) dominated the first half, outscoring North Carolina 8-2, with Lauren Gilbert scoring three goals and Girardi scoring two. Girardi scored twice within the game’s first 4:17 for a 3-0 Northwestern lead.
When Gilbert scored her fifth goal of the game at 10:34 of the third, the Wildcats surged to an 11-3 edge. North Carolina crept closer but Girardi ran in from the right side and unleashed a shot past UNC goaltender Taylor Moreno for her third goal, tossing her stick behind her and pumping her arms in celebration.
Girardi, a Watertown High School graduate, also set during the game the Northwestern single-season record for draw controls with 182.
Girardi, a three-time first-team selection this season, ended the year with 52 goals and 62 points on 120 shots. She was third on the team in scoring.
Geiersbach finished with five goals and two assists for North Carolina. Jamie Ortega delivered three goals and three assists, and Ally Mastroianni also scored three times for the Tar Heels. Caitlyn Wurzburger and Scottie Rose Growney added two goals each.
Gilbert finished with five goals and an assist for the Wildcats. Elle Hansen added two goals.
Moreno stopped five shots for North Carolina. Madison Doucette made nine saves for Northwestern.
The game was moved Thursday from 3 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. due to rain in Friday’s forecast but was still delayed twice in the first quarter, the second time for an hour.
North Carolina will make its first appearance in the championship game Sunday since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.