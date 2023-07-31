Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — Six current or former SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse players, including four north country natives, are playing for Team USA on the America International Sports Tours squad in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — Six current or former SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse players, including four north country natives, are playing for Team USA on the America International Sports Tours squad in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The players arrived with their team in Dublin on July 24.
Massena’s Lindsey LaDue, an incoming senior for SUNY Potsdam, joins fellow north country players Hannah Stevenson of Canton, a Potsdam graduate in May; Kyrsten Stone of Massena, a 2022 graduate; and current assistant coach Kerry Mayette of Madrid, also a 2022 graduate. 2022 Potsdam graduate Calena Rodriguez of Albany and 2023 graduate Anita Reitano of Averill Park are also participating on the Team USA “Stars,” who have competed in several locations while touring the countries.
Team USA spent three days in Dublin before moving to Chester, England, on Saturday. They then traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday and spent Monday there.
The players are scheduled to tour St. Andrews on Tuesday before wrapping up the tour with final games Wednesday in Edinburgh.
The team is scheduled to fly back to New York on Thursday.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.