SUNY Potsdam takes down SUNY Canton

SUNY Potsdam logo

College women’s lacrosse

CANTON — Anita Reitano and Mallory Marks both scored three goals to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse team to an 11-9 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Thursday.

Lindsey LaDue added two goals for the Bears (6-5 overall).

Samantha Dayter scored four goals for the Kangaroos (7-6).

