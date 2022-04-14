College women’s lacrosse
CANTON — Anita Reitano and Mallory Marks both scored three goals to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse team to an 11-9 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Thursday.
Lindsey LaDue added two goals for the Bears (6-5 overall).
Samantha Dayter scored four goals for the Kangaroos (7-6).
