COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Syracuse University freshman Emma Ward recorded the go-ahead goal with 1:39 left and sophomore Emma Tyrrell scored into an empty net in the final minute to secure the No. 3-ranked Orange’s 19-17 victory over No. 4 Boston College on Friday in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal.
Ward finished with five goals and an assist, Tyrrell scored four goals and Sierra Cockerille totaled three goals and an assist for Syracuse (14-2), which advances to face top-ranked and host North Carolina in Sunday’s title game at noon.
Meaghan Tyrrell chipped in with two goals and three assists and goalie Ava Goldstock made seven saves in the win against Boston College (13-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.