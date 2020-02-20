COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University redshirt senior Morgan Alexander, formerly of the South Jefferson’s lacrosse team, has suffered another season-ending injury. The South Jefferson graduate sustained an injury to her left leg during Orange team practice Wednesday.
An Adams native, Alexander totaled seven points on four goals and three assists as a starting attack in the first four games of the season.
Alexander made her Syracuse debut last season after missing her first three years with the team as she suffered multiple injuries to her right knee.
Alexander is pursuing her master’s degree in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. No. 7-ranked Syracuse hits the road for the first time this season when it plays at No. 6 Northwestern at 8 p.m. Saturday.
