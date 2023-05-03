Legette-Jack to be reunited with Camp

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syracuse University graduate senior Meaghan Tyrrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Attacker of the Year and Orange senior Delaney Sweitzer was chosen for Goalkeeper of the Year when the league unveiled its women’s lacrosse awards Wednesday.

Tyrrell leads NCAA Division I with 96 points on 49 goals and 47 assists, and she will enter the national tournament as SU’s all-time leader with 404 career points.

