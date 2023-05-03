GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syracuse University graduate senior Meaghan Tyrrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Attacker of the Year and Orange senior Delaney Sweitzer was chosen for Goalkeeper of the Year when the league unveiled its women’s lacrosse awards Wednesday.
Tyrrell leads NCAA Division I with 96 points on 49 goals and 47 assists, and she will enter the national tournament as SU’s all-time leader with 404 career points.
Sweitzer tops the ACC and ranks ninth nationally with a .509 save percentage, while also leading the league with 164 total saves, 9.11 saves per game, and 3.72 ground balls per game.
She ranked third nationally in the latter category.
Both players also garnered All-ACC First Team honors this year.
Fourth-ranked Syracuse (16-2) is expected to receive an at-large berth and favorable seed when the NCAA field is unveiled Sunday.
