SYRACUSE — Chasing the career points record that she is quickly approaching didn’t factor into Meaghan Tyrrell deciding to return for a fifth season with the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team.
She came back for the chance to seize moments such as when the top-ranked and unbeaten Orange (14-0 overall, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the fifth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels (11-2, 6-1) at noon today in Chapel Hill, N.C. The marquee matchup will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
Tyrrell enters with 243 career goals and 145 assists, just eight shy of tying the all-time mark for most total points at SU.
The graduate senior attack star insisted her focus is locked on another pair of potential milestones at stake — matching the program record win streak and claiming its first victory over UNC in six years.
“Honestly, no, I really haven’t been focusing on it,” Tyrrell said of the points mark after practice Thursday.
“It’s really not that hard being around the team every day and we’re always focusing on making each other better and getting the team prepared for our game at hand, so it’s really been something that’s not been on my mind, and they have been helping make that easy.”
Syracuse has won 14 straight games to open the year to reach the brink of matching the team’s all-time win streak of 15 established in 2012.
Tyrrell has gradually climbed the career points list while contributing to the resounding start, entering with 388 overall at No. 3 behind record-holder Katie Rowan Thomson, who finished her career with 396 before graduating in 2010.
Tyrrell is five points shy of matching SU head coach and 2016 graduate, Kayla Treanor, for second in team history.
“I think the focus for all of us is really just on beating North Carolina right now, but when that time comes, which hopefully, it comes soon, it would be great if it came on Saturday,” Treanor said.
“I’m just so proud of her, she’s been a phenomenal player at Syracuse, I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to coach her. She’s fun to watch and has just been a huge part of Syracuse lacrosse these last five years.”
The Orange last toppled the defending national champion Tar Heels on this date six years ago, claiming a 13-11 victory on April 15, 2017. Syracuse has since lost seven straight games in the series.
Syracuse will then host No. 7 Boston College (11-3, 6-1) to close the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at the SU Soccer Stadium.
“Those are definitely reasons to come back, to be able to play in the ACC against great competition, it makes the sport so fun, they’re kind of the reason I came back, to play these big games,” Tyrrell said.
The Mt. Sinai product added: “To be able to have the opportunity to go down there and play (UNC) on their home field and really compete with them, I think is just something that is so exciting and to hopefully come out with the win, that would just be great for, not only the team, but for the program.”
Syracuse enters at No. 1 in the ILWomen/IWLCA national rankings for the program-record fourth straight week. Treanor has guided SU to eight wins against ranked opponents and the team is 4-0 against top-10 foes this year. They also lead the nation in home attendance.
The SU-UNC clash pits the top scoring offense in the ACC with the Orange averaging 17 goals per game against the stingiest defense. The Tar Heels allow just 7.9 goals per game for the best goals-against average in the league.
“We have two really great opponents to end our regular season within our conference, so we’re excited to go down to North Carolina and play a really good team,” Treanor said.
“We have a long history and tradition of playing North Carolina, and they’re just a really well-coached team. … I think the girls are excited to play this team.”
The ACC Tournament is scheduled for April 23-30 in Charlotte, N.C., and the NCAA Division I selection show will be May 7.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.