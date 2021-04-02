College women’s lacrosse
UTICA — Lexi Scaccia scored six goals to lead the Utica College women’s lacrosse team to a 16-3 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Friday afternoon.
Samantha DeCodo and Stephanie Husnay both added two goals for the Pioneers (3-4 overall). Lindsey Wunder, Karlie McCarthy and Erin Parks scored for the Kangaroos (0-3).
