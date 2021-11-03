When: Dartmouth at Clarkson, Harvard at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m., Friday; Harvard at Clarkson, Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Cheel Arena, Potsdam; Appleton Arena, Canton.
Records: Clarkson (7-1-2 overall, 2-0 ECAC Hockey); St. Lawrence (5-2-2, 2-0); Dartmouth (1-2); Harvard (3-1, 2-1).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, F Caitrin Lonergan (6 goals-8 assists-14 points), F Gabrielle David (4-8-12), D Haley Winn (2-4-6); SLU, F Abby Hustler (2-5-7), F Aly McLeod (4-3-7), D Kristina Bahl (2-3-5); Harvard, F Keely Moy (4-4-8), F Brooke Jovanovich (1-4-5), F Dominique Petrie (3-2-5); Dartmouth, F Laura Fuoco (2-3-5), F Gabby Billing (1-1-2), F CC Bowlby (1-1-2).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (6-1-2, 1.10 goals-against average, .948 save percentage); SLU, Lucy Morgan (4-2-2, 1.11, .959); Harvard, Becky Dutton (2-0, 1.00, .947), Lindsay Reed (1-1, 3.47, .883); Dartmouth, Maggie Emerson (1-2, 3.71. .875).
Outlook: Clarkson opened conference play sweeping Union and Rensselaer on the road. Clarkson’s offense has been a bit inconsistent, scoring two goals or less in four of its last six games. ... The Saints also swept the opening weekend, scoring seven goals against RPI and Union. SLU has only allowed 11 goals in nine games. ... Harvard split home games last week, beating Cornell 4-1 and losing 5-4 in overtime to Colgate. ... Like Harvard, Dartmouth split last weekend, losing 4-2 to Colgate and beating Cornell 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.